Continuum’s instructional programs exceed expectations for Spring 2022

No other region in South Carolina has an educational partnership quite like this, offering a comprehensive array of curricular opportunities and career training choices. Thirteen high schools across the Pee Dee region participate in these programs.

“Francis Marion University is proud of our strong partnership with the Darla Moore Foundation and Florence-Darlington Technical College,” said Dr. Fred Carter, president of FMU. “The educational opportunities for the students who study there are both unique and distinctive. So are the college and career choices open to them.”

Florence-Darlington Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Ford said the dual enrollment program will continue to boost educational opportunities for students in the Pee Dee region.

“Florence-Darlington Technical College is honored to work with Darla Moore and the Darla Moore Foundation at The Continuum in Lake City,” Ford said. “The Continuum has been wonderful for dual enrollment in the Pee Dee region, and it has played an integral role in FDTC’s mission. FDTC and FMU will continue to work together to educate the region and support workforce and economic development. We are excited for what the future holds.”