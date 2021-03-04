Cook Out, Darlington Raceway sign Southern 500 sponsorship deal

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and Cook Out Thursday announced a multi-year extension on the entitlement for the famed Southern 500.

Cook Out, one of the fastest growing family-owned restaurant chains in the nation, will continue as the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington Raceway. The official name of the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will remain the Cook Out Southern 500.

“Cook Out is a brand that can match the fierce competition of the NASCAR Playoffs at the track Too Tough To Tame, and we are proud to welcome the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington Raceway back for the 72nd running of the Cook Out Southern 500,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Cook Out has been serving their quality burgers and shakes across the south for over 30 years, so we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership at The Lady in Black.”

Cook Out will have a substantial presence with at-track signage this race season at Darlington Raceway. As part of the partnership, Cook Out will have additional sponsorship rights with Darlington for point-of-sale, advertising collateral, in-market promotions, consumer sweepstakes and integrated digital campaigns. The brand will also become an official partner with NASCAR legacy track, Richmond Raceway.