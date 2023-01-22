 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooks for Christ cooking bog to benefit Bobby Poston

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Cooks for Christ will be cooking chicken bog Thursday to benefit Bobby Poston.

Poston, 70, is father to three children and grandfather to seven. He worked as service manager for an auto dealership in the Florence area throughout his career until 214 when he was hospitalized with renal failure caused by diabetes.

“He received dialysis for several years before his daughter, Denise, gave him a kidney in February of 2015,” according to a media advisory from the organization. “Due to diabetes, he lost his right leg just below the knee in July of 2021. In March 2022, he lost his left leg for the same reason.”

“He has two prostheses and a walker to help him get around. Bobby needs a walk-in shower with a seat to make daily grooming easier. Cooks for Christ will be raising money to install a handicap bathroom in his home and for continued medical bills.”

People are also reading…

Poston’s benefit will be at the West Florence Fire Station at 3379 Pine Needles Road in Florence, South Carolina. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drive-thru lanes will be open and a bake sale will be held all day.

Plates are $10 each. Lunch and dinner can be delivered for orders of seven or more plates. To schedule a delivery, complete a delivery form and fax or email according to the instructions provided on the form. The menu consists of chicken bog, green beans, slaw and bread.

To donate, make checks payable to “Bobby Poston Medical Fund.” For additional information, contact Denise Mims, 843-319-5814, Dana Moore, 843-601-2851, or Beverly McKee, 843-229-0348.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second employee arrested in death at Darlington County care facility

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September. Local news outlets report Myasia Toya McCoy was arrested by Darlington County sheriff's deputies last week. She's charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult. An arrest warrant states McCoy moved drugs from a secured area to an unsecured area, which led to a resident dying from a drug overdose. The victim hasn't been named. McCoy is the second employee to be arrested. Deputies arrested Brian Anthony James on the same charge in October.

Florence County Council elects officers, conducts hearing

Florence County Council elects officers, conducts hearing

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Council members Thursday got down to the county's business, honored a county football team, elected officers, passed a litany of rezonings, OK'd a feral cat plan, and conducted a contentious public hearing at its annual organizational meeting.

Johnsonville, Hemingway residents indicted in PPP fraud scheme

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert