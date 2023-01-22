Cooks for Christ cooking bog to benefit Bobby Poston

FLORENCE, S.C. — Cooks for Christ will be cooking chicken bog Thursday to benefit Bobby Poston.

Poston, 70, is father to three children and grandfather to seven. He worked as service manager for an auto dealership in the Florence area throughout his career until 214 when he was hospitalized with renal failure caused by diabetes.

“He received dialysis for several years before his daughter, Denise, gave him a kidney in February of 2015,” according to a media advisory from the organization. “Due to diabetes, he lost his right leg just below the knee in July of 2021. In March 2022, he lost his left leg for the same reason.”

“He has two prostheses and a walker to help him get around. Bobby needs a walk-in shower with a seat to make daily grooming easier. Cooks for Christ will be raising money to install a handicap bathroom in his home and for continued medical bills.”

Poston’s benefit will be at the West Florence Fire Station at 3379 Pine Needles Road in Florence, South Carolina. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drive-thru lanes will be open and a bake sale will be held all day.

Plates are $10 each. Lunch and dinner can be delivered for orders of seven or more plates. To schedule a delivery, complete a delivery form and fax or email according to the instructions provided on the form. The menu consists of chicken bog, green beans, slaw and bread.

To donate, make checks payable to “Bobby Poston Medical Fund.” For additional information, contact Denise Mims, 843-319-5814, Dana Moore, 843-601-2851, or Beverly McKee, 843-229-0348.