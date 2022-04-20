Cooks for Christ to help kidney patient

FLORENCE, S.C. — Cooks for Christ is back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The group will hold a Chicken Bog Benefit for Michael Sprauve.

Sprauve, a 28-year-old native of Florence, needs a kidney transplant. At the age of 15, Sprauve was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease and received his first transplant in 2011. In 2018, his kidney was fully rejected and he began dialysis. Sprauve has been on the kidney list at MUSC in Charleston since 2019.

Cooks for Christ is raising funds to assist Sprauve with medical and transplant expenses. The goal is to serve 4,000 plates for the fundraiser.

“It is our work with Christ that makes this important,” said Beverly McKee, organizer at Cooks for Christ. “He [God] has taught us to be servants and to do for others and that is what this organization does. Cooks for Christ is known in the community and we always serve a good benefit. We love to serve those who are in need.”

McKee said that this event will follow all COVID-19 regulations.

“We strongly encourage the community to come out and support us,” McKee said. “We are doing everything possible to be proactive. There will be no eating in and everything will be takeout. We are working hard to make sure everything is as neat and as sanitary as possible.”

Sprauve’s benefit will be held May 12 at the West Florence Fire Station on Pine Needles Road. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plates are $10 each and the menu consists of chicken bog, green beans, slaw, and bread. Drive-thru lanes will be open and a bake sale will be held all day.

Machell Sprauve, Michael Sprauve's mother, said she wants everyone to come out to the meetings and sign up to become volunteers to help make the event a success.

Michael Sprauve is B positive and looking for a transplant candidate. Sprauve has been challenged with kidney failure and low immune system for the past nine months. If you or someone you know is an organ donor and is looking to save a life, contact Machell Sprauve at 843-992-8765 or 843-667-0665.

To donate, make checks payable to Michael Sprauve/Transplant Fund.

For additional information, contact Beverly McKee at 843-229-0348, Machell Sprauve at 843-992-8765, or Modestine Samuel at 843-206-7425.

