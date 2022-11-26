Cooks for Christ to host benefit for Steve Galloway

FLORENCE, S.C. – The final Cooks for Christ benefit of 2022 is scheduled for Thursday. The benefit recipient is Steve Galloway.

Galloway’s benefit will be held at the West Florence Fire Station, 3379 Pine Needles Road in Florence.

Galloway, who lives in Hartsville, worked at West Rock Paper Mill for 24 years until he was forced into early retirement by health problems.

In 2012, Galloway was diagnosed with an interstitial lung disease called nonspecific interstital pneumonitis or NSIP.

This past January he developed pneumonia, was hospitalized and placed on oxygen full-time. In April, he was referred to Duke University Hospital as a lung transplant patient. He and his wife relocated to Durham in July. He participated in a three-week rehab program, before being placed on the transplant list. He received a bilateral lung transplant on Aug. 6. Galloway continues rehab under Duke’s supervision and will require regular medical care from Duke for the remainder of his life.

Cooks for Christ is raising money to help with medical bills and travel expenses that have been and will continue to be incurred by Galloway.

Galloway and his wife, Debora, have been married for 34 years. They have one daughter, Jordan, and two granddaughters, Maycee Lake and Emma Hudson.

Beverly McKee, a volunteer with Cooks for Christ for about 25 years, said Henry Brunson is the founder of Cooks for Christ. He started out cooking chicken bog in 1989 when a wife of a paper mill employee wrote the mill asking for financial assistance. The employee suffered from a terminal illness and the couple was in desperate need of financial help.

The letter was posted on the mill’s bulletin board and caught Brunson’s attention. He was an employee at the mill. Brunson came up with the idea of cooking chicken bog on site, selling plates to the employees, and giving the proceeds to this family, McKee said. Brunson was told that if he did this for one employee, he would have to do it for all employees asking for help, thus, the start of Brunson’s famous chicken bog. He cooked chicken bog on his days off and asked others to help. The group of volunteers called themselves “We Care.”

McKee said “We Care” cooked at the mill and kept a fund for employees in need – not only for health reasons but also for families who had lost their homes to fires. This continued until Brunson retired in 2003.

The first chicken bog event outside the mill took place in August of 1991.

McKee said it didn’t take long for word to spread throughout the Florence community about the “chicken bog group” and their Christ-center ministry to help those in need. They organized and started calling themselves “Cooks for Christ.”

The group decided to choose seven recipients a year.

Now each candidate fills out an application before being placed on a waiting list. The applications are prioritized according to the diagnosis, anticipated treatment and financial needs.

Throughout the years, many families have been helped by this ministry. McKee said.

Brunson, a native of Latta, is retired from Smurfit-Stone Corp. He has been a member of the Latta Rescue Squad, selected as Latta Citizen of the Year, and received the Order of the Silver Crescent from the state of South Carolina, along with many other awards and recognition for his service to others.

Brunson is joined by a core group of about 30 people who make up Cooks for Christ. In addition to those volunteers, each benefit has between 120 and 200 volunteers helping plan an event, McKee said.

McKee said the family of the benefit recipient is responsible for securing the volunteers, but the group has about 100 volunteers that come each and every time to help the families. She said this is an all-volunteer effort. No one is paid.

McKee said a lot of people like to pay if forward. Once they are involved in a benefit, they keeping coming back to volunteer. Everyone got started as a volunteer, she said.

“The community support is unbelievable,” she said.

McKee said the last benefit was for Cooks for Christ to help with expenses. She said the amount of community support showed her the community appreciates what they do.

“The donations just poured in,” she said. “It is very touching to see the community support what we do. That is why we do it.”

McKee said family and friends are always involved in the benefits. She said a group of people who purchase tickets to nearly all of the benefits.

“We always say this benefit can be as large as you want,” she said.

The more family involved, the larger the crowd.

“I’ve not met Steve Galloway,” she said. “I have been working with his daughter and other family members. Steve is unable to come to our planning meetings.”

“We serve a lot of plates,” she said. “It is the best chicken bog I’ve ever had.”

She said Brunson has a team of 10-15 volunteers who help cook the chicken bog. Another volunteer prepares the green beans. The cole slaw is purchased.

McKee said they normally sell between 4,000 and 5,000 plates but have prepared as many as 9,200. She said it all depends on how they get the word out.

“We can feed as many people as they can bring in,” she said.

For the Thursday benefit, meals will be served from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Drive-thru lanes will be open and a bake sale will be held all day. Plates are $10 each. Lunch and dinner can be delivered for orders of seven or more plates. To schedule a delivery, complete a delivery form and fax or email according to instructions provided on the form.

The menu consists of chicken bog, green beans, slaw and bread.

To donate, make checks payable to “Stephen Galloway.” For additional information, contact David Moore at 843-621-4812, Frankie Yeargin at 843-245-4147 or Beverly McKee at 843-229-0348.