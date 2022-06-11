Cooks: Love is the secret ingredient in all great chicken bogs

FLORENCE, S.C. — There was a lot of love to be found in the lower packing lot of the Florence Center Saturday as cooks prepared their bog for the Boggin' Down Chicken Bog Contest & Festival.

Chefs gathered shortly after noon in the lower lot to light the flames of creativity, and the burners under their pots, as they prepared their versions of chicken bog for both bragging rights and a good cause.

"There's no secret. Just decent chicken bog. It's generational and there's a lot of love in it," said Leon Holden of his chicken bog recipe. "I love (organizer) Kirby (Anderson) and that's why I'm down here. And it's about the camaraderie and we're really out here for the fundraiser. Nothing special."

Money raised through sponsorships and ticket sales will go equally to the Florence Area Literacy Council, Camp Adaptabilities and the Civil Air Patrol.

Donald Gerald and Donnie Carter sat at their table, meticulously chopping sausage and shredding chicken.

"Tell him Donnie," Gerald said when asked about the secret ingredient that made their bog the best.

"Low and slow. Take your time with it," Carter said. "The love we put into it."

On down the parking lot Mon She-ri Widder and daughter, Taylor Harrison, were waiting for their bog to finish cooking.

"Love. Prayer and ..." Widder said as Harrison chimed in "...thinking of family" as the secret behind the greatness of their bog.

"That's it. I love cooking," said Robert Bryan as he poured ingredients into a pot over the fire.

For Damon Kight the secrete is love, and seasonings.

"Love. Seasonings. Rice. The secret seasonings," he said, and noted the secret seasoning wasn't in the collection of Suckle Busters seasonings he had on the table.

"The secret is the Cajun two step (seasoning). Gives it a kick," said Linda Skipper as she sat and watched her bog simmer. "I made chicken bog New Orleans style. It's not too hot, though."

"Bacon. Old Bay. It's very much a Low Country chicken bog," said Michael Larson. "I spent five years trying to make it untraditional."

"Having good stock. Homemade, we make it as we cook and it cooks itself," said Bruce Irick.

And if the bog weren't enough, Anderson had chicken wings on the grill and a pot of boiled peanuts to go with the bog.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

