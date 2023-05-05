FLORENCE, S.C. -- Motorists on South Irby Street got an ear full and an opportunity to donate to a good cause as the South Carolina State Transport Police gathered at Chick-fil-A for the annual Cops on the Coop for Special Olympics.

Chuck Norton, an officer with the agency, stood atop the restaurant and called out motorists by the vehicles they were in and implored them to roll down their windows and donate.

"Today, obviously, we're doing cops on the coop, we have a cop up there harassing everybody," said Mike Still, law enforcement liaison for the Special Olympics of South Carolinas. "As people come through we ask for donations for Special Olympics. For $20, people can get a T-shirt or a hat and Chick-fil-A gave them a gift card too."

For less than $20, donors got a Special Olympics Torch Run wristband.

Many donors, though, eschewed the tchotchkes and rolled on after donating.

"Every penny that's raised today goes straight to our athletes. It's not paying my salary or anybody else's," Still said. "A lot of charities can't say that. It goes to help our athletes get uniforms, awards, travel to and from the games, get their families to the game."

Florence along with Pamplico/Lake City recently had their Special Olympics competitions, Still said.

"Florence is incredible, some of these guys have already said," Still said. "They just came over and dumped their buckets."

In those buckets, he said, were $50 and $100 bills -- in addition to change, $1 and $5 bills.