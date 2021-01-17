Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally

Law enforcement has requested that those locations be kept confidential because of security concerns. In addition to the sheriff’s department, Columbia police, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and University of South Carolina Department of Public Safety are on patrol.

Before Sunday’s rally started, one person was arrested on a weapons charge near the Statehouse, according to USC spokesperson Jeff Stensland.

A USC police officer made a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation at the intersection of Assembly and Washington streets, Stensland said. During the stop a passenger in the vehicle was found to be unlawfully in possession of a handgun and arrested, according to Stensland.

Further information was not made available because the case is still active and remains under investigation.

There was no word if the person who was taken into custody was planning to attend the rally or if the incident was completely unrelated to the protest.

The traffic stop and arrest were made early in the morning, Stensland said. The rally did not start until noon, according to the Department of Administration.