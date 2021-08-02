Corey Ward, top nine on Season 20 of 'The Voice,' talks about the show and what's next

While “The Voice” was a dream come true, Ward said it was stressful, too. He said a lot goes into performing on the show.

“It was everything I thought it would be and more,” Ward said. “It was an once-in-a-lifetime dream.”

Ward said he made a lot of friends on the show and is still in contact with some of Clarkson’s team. He said everyone was so nice and supportive, and no one tried to force contestants into a certain mold. He said they let you be true to yourself.

Ward said he is already talking to record companies.

“It is up to me to make the right decisions,” he said. “I am super grateful to have managed to have made it to the top nine.”

Ward has a release coming out Monday of “Already Gone,” a Kelly Clarkson song he sang on the show.

“I have two more covers I’m working on and some originals,” Ward said.

“My goal is to do what I love, which is music, and be able to pay the bill while doing it,” Ward said. “If I can do that and inspire others not to give up their dream, I will have reached my goals. I genuinely hope that whatever I do brings hope, peace and joy to others.”