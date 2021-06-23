Coronavirus case count again low in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the third consecutive day, fewer than 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the Pee Dee.
Make that fewer than eight.
On Wednesday, seven cases were reported. Five were in Florence County. One each was in Dillon and Marion County. One probable case was reported in Marlboro County.
On Tuesday, only one confirmed case was reported in the region.
On Monday, only six confirmed cases and one probable case were reported in the Pee Dee.
Statewide, 68 confirmed cases and 59 probable cases were reported Wednesday.
Only one confirmed death and no probable deaths were reported Wednesday in the state. An elderly person died in Williamsburg County.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,864 confirmed cases, 103,037 probable cases, 8,629 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable deaths.
The state reported 5,296 tests were conducted with 2.3% positivity. To date, 8,109,240 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
Of the 8,206 hospital beds that are occupied in the state, only 1.77% (147) are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 38 are in ICU (25.85%) and 21 are ventilated (14.29%).
As of Sunday, 3,673,790 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,048,102 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (47.7%) and 1,763,668 are fully vaccinated (41.1%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.