Coronavirus case count again low in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the third consecutive day, fewer than 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the Pee Dee.

Make that fewer than eight.

On Wednesday, seven cases were reported. Five were in Florence County. One each was in Dillon and Marion County. One probable case was reported in Marlboro County.

On Tuesday, only one confirmed case was reported in the region.

On Monday, only six confirmed cases and one probable case were reported in the Pee Dee.

Statewide, 68 confirmed cases and 59 probable cases were reported Wednesday.

Only one confirmed death and no probable deaths were reported Wednesday in the state. An elderly person died in Williamsburg County.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,864 confirmed cases, 103,037 probable cases, 8,629 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable deaths.

The state reported 5,296 tests were conducted with 2.3% positivity. To date, 8,109,240 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.