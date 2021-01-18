Coronavirus cases, deaths see a big single-day drop in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A few months ago, nearly 3,000 additional coronavirus cases a single day in South Carolina might have been alarming.
On Monday, 2,946 new confirmed cases were reported in the state, and the figure seemed low.
That’s because on four of the previous days, the total topped 4,000.
Eight additional deaths were reported Monday in the state. That followed a stretch in which 64 deaths were reported Friday, 93 on Saturday and 76 were reported on Sunday. Ninety-three were a single-day record.
In the Pee Dee, 295 new confirmed cases were reported Monday and only two probable cases.
Florence County led the Pee Dee with 142 cases and one probable case, followed by Darlington County (53), Dillon County (47), Marion and Williamsburg counties (21 each) and Marlboro County (11).
Only one death was reported in the Pee Dee. That was in Williamsburg County. One probable death was reported in Florence County.
Greenville County led the state with 387.
Since March, South Carolina has reported 354,895 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 36,569 probable cases, 5,662 deaths and 586 probable deaths.
As of Saturday, 4,370,454 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 12,806 on Saturday. The rate of positivity was 23%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,373 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,196 are occupied (80.86%). Of those, 2,342 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (25.47%).
Of the 1,788 ICU beds in the state, 1,436 are occupied (80.31%). Of those, 478 (20.41%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,959 ventilators in the state, 721 are in use (36.8%) and 317 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.54%).
Of the 317,975 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 163,800 have been administered (51.5%).
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.