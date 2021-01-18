Coronavirus cases, deaths see a big single-day drop in SC

To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

Of the 11,373 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,196 are occupied (80.86%). Of those, 2,342 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (25.47%).

Of the 1,788 ICU beds in the state, 1,436 are occupied (80.31%). Of those, 478 (20.41%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,959 ventilators in the state, 721 are in use (36.8%) and 317 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.54%).

Of the 317,975 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 163,800 have been administered (51.5%).

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.