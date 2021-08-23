Coronavirus cases double in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence County reported 577 new coronavirus cases (511 confirmed) in a three-day period that ended Saturday. That was an average of 192 cases per day.

That’s more than double the number of cases that were reported a week ago in a three-day period.

But only one confirmed death was reported in Florence County during the recent three-day period.

A week ago, Florence County reported 286 cases over three days. That was up from 190 two weeks ago, 112 three weeks ago and 44 four weeks ago.

In the Pee Dee, 1,065 cases were reported during the recent three-day period. That’s up from 548 cases were reported over three days the previous week, up from 391 two weeks ago, 212 three weeks ago and 111 four weeks ago.

But one death in Darlington County and one in Dillon County were reprted in addition to the death in Florence County. A probable death was reported in Williamsburg County.

In South Carolina, 102 deaths (75 confirmed) were reported in the three-day period that started Thursday. A week ago, 65 deaths were reported. Two weeks ago, the total was 31.

In the state, 13,153 cases (10,678 confirmed) were reported over three days.