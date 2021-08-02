Coronavirus cases doubling in SC, Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Need more evidence that the delta variant of COVID-19 isn’t nearly as lethal as it is contagious?

One person in South Carolina died Saturday, two confirmed deaths were reported Friday and four were reported Thursday. Two probable deaths were reported Thursday and Friday.

In the Pee Dee, one confirmed death and no probable deaths were reported over that three-day period. That was a death Thursday in Florence County.

But confirmed and probable cases are a completely different story.

Statewide, 1,794 confirmed cases and 605 probable cases were reported Saturday. On Friday, the numbers were 1,342 and 524. On Thursday, the numbers were 1,400 and 619.

In the Pee Dee, 78 confirmed cases and 64 probable cases – 44 in Darlington County alone – were reported Saturday. On Friday, the numbers were 73 and 25. On Thursday, the numbers were 61 and 30.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control no longer releases daily reports on Saturdays and Sundays.

The three-day state total of 4,526 confirmed cases was nearly twice as high as the same Thursday-Friday-Saturday total from a week ago (2,302).