Coronavirus cases doubling in SC, Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Need more evidence that the delta variant of COVID-19 isn’t nearly as lethal as it is contagious?
One person in South Carolina died Saturday, two confirmed deaths were reported Friday and four were reported Thursday. Two probable deaths were reported Thursday and Friday.
In the Pee Dee, one confirmed death and no probable deaths were reported over that three-day period. That was a death Thursday in Florence County.
But confirmed and probable cases are a completely different story.
Statewide, 1,794 confirmed cases and 605 probable cases were reported Saturday. On Friday, the numbers were 1,342 and 524. On Thursday, the numbers were 1,400 and 619.
In the Pee Dee, 78 confirmed cases and 64 probable cases – 44 in Darlington County alone – were reported Saturday. On Friday, the numbers were 73 and 25. On Thursday, the numbers were 61 and 30.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control no longer releases daily reports on Saturdays and Sundays.
The three-day state total of 4,526 confirmed cases was nearly twice as high as the same Thursday-Friday-Saturday total from a week ago (2,302).
The three-day Pee Dee total of 212 confirmed cases was slightly less than twice as high as the three-day total a week ago (111).
A week ago, Florence County reported a three-day total of 44 confirmed cases. On Saturday alone, the county reported 41 confirmed cases.
On Thursday of last week, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 38 confirmed cases and 11 probable cases. Marion County was next with six confirmed cases and one probable case, followed by Marlboro County (5/6), Darlington County (5/5), Williamsburg County (4/3) and Dillon County (3/4).
On Friday of last week, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 33 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases. Marion County was next with 15 confirmed cases and one probable case, followed by Darlington County (8/6), Williamsburg County (7/3), Dillon County (7/1) and Marlboro County (3/0).
On Friday of last week, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 41 confirmed cases and 15 probable cases. Darlington County was next with eight confirmed cases and 44 probable cases, followed by Marlboro County (8/5) and Dillon County (7/1). Marion and Williamsburg counties each reported seven confirmed cases and no probable cases.
On Saturday, the state reported 15,706 tests with 15.1% positivity.