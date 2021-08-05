Coronavirus cases in SC highest since Feb. 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coronavirus case numbers keep growing and growing and growing in South Carolina.
On Thursday, the state reported 2,780 cases. Of those, 1,878 were confirmed and 902 were probable.
Those are the most cases South Carolina has reported on a single day since Feb. 12, when vaccinations mostly were limited to senior citizens.
On Feb. 12, the total number of cases in the state (confirmed plus probable) was 500,893.
From Feb. 12 through July 5, the number of vaccinations rose and the number of cases dropped and dropped and dropped. The average number of cases during that 143-day stretch was 682.
Since July 5, the average number of cases per day is 1,125.
In the past week, the average number of cases per day is 2,305.
In the Pee Dee on Thursday, 59 confirmed cases and 79 probable cases were reported, including 27 probable cases in Florence County and 26 probable cases in Marlboro County.
Florence County led the region with 24 confirmed cases, followed by Darlington County with nine confirmed cases and 11 probable cases. Marion County (8/3) was next, followed by Dillon County (7/6), Williamsburg County (6/6) and Marlboro County (5/26).
South Carolina reported eight confirmed deaths and one probable death. The Pee Dee did not report any deaths.
The state reported 12,854 tests that were conducted with an 18.7% positivity rate.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 515,891 confirmed cases, 115,146 probable cases, 8,763 confirmed deaths and 1,176 probable deaths.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.