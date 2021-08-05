Coronavirus cases in SC highest since Feb. 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coronavirus case numbers keep growing and growing and growing in South Carolina.

On Thursday, the state reported 2,780 cases. Of those, 1,878 were confirmed and 902 were probable.

Those are the most cases South Carolina has reported on a single day since Feb. 12, when vaccinations mostly were limited to senior citizens.

On Feb. 12, the total number of cases in the state (confirmed plus probable) was 500,893.

From Feb. 12 through July 5, the number of vaccinations rose and the number of cases dropped and dropped and dropped. The average number of cases during that 143-day stretch was 682.

Since July 5, the average number of cases per day is 1,125.

In the past week, the average number of cases per day is 2,305.

In the Pee Dee on Thursday, 59 confirmed cases and 79 probable cases were reported, including 27 probable cases in Florence County and 26 probable cases in Marlboro County.

