Coronavirus cases, positivity rate spiking in SC, Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The spike in coronavirus cases in South Carolina and the Pee Dee continues to grow, as does the positivity rate of people tested.
On Friday, the state reported 798 confirmed cases, 414 probable case and three confirmed deaths.
It’s the highest number of confirmed cases since 892 were reported on April 14.
The Pee Dee reported 57 confirmed cases Friday, plus 23 probable cases and one confirmed death, in Williamsburg County.
The positivity rate in the state shot up to 12.1%. A month ago, the rate was 1.39%. In recent days it was at 7.5% Monday, 7.4% Tuesday, 8.8% Wednesday and 10.8% Thursday.
The average number of confirmed cases in the previous seven days in the state was 364 cases. A month ago, 82 confirmed cases were reported in South Carolina.
The average number of confirmed cases in the previous seven days in the Pee Dee was 18. Florence County alone reported 23 confirmed cases on Friday. A month ago, the Pee Dee reported seven confirmed cases, five of which were in Florence County.
On Friday, Marion County reported 15 cnfirmed cases and one probable case, followed by Dillon County (1/0), Darlington County (5/10), Williamsburg County (4/2) and Marlboro County (4/2).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 498,887 confirmed cases, 107,946 probable cases, 8,710 confirmed deaths and 1,168 probable deaths.
The state reported 8,946 tests were conducted. To date, 8,378,164 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
As of Wednesday, 3,897,249 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,151,990 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose and 1,894,015 are fully vaccinated.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.