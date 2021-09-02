 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus cases spiking in all Pee Dee counties
0 Comments
top story
CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases spiking in all Pee Dee counties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – All Pee Dee counties reported at least 25 total coronavirus cases Thursday, and all but two reported a death.

Only Dillon and Williamsburg counties did not report a death.

On a day when South Carolina reported 5,229 total cases (3,572 confirmed), The Pee Dee reported 390 cases (278 confirmed).

The state reported 60 deaths (44 confirmed). The Pee Dee reported five (four confirmed).

Florence County led the region Thursday with 176 total cases (149 confirmed). Darlington County was next with 89 cases (38 confirmed), followed by Williamsburg County with 37 (28 confirmed), Dillon County with 32 (27 confirmed), Marion County with 31 (26 confirmed) and Marlboro County with 25 (10 confirmed).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Florence County reported two deaths (one confirmed). Darlington, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one confirmed death.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 604,166 confirmed cases, 141,991 probable cases, 9,403 confirmed deaths and 1,340 probable deaths.

The state reported 32,408 tests were conducted with 14.5% positivity. To date, 9,624,036 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

Of the 11,550 hospital beds in the state, 9,703 are occupied (84.01%) and 2,425 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (24.99%). Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 546 are in ICU (22.52%). Of the COVID patients who are hospitalized, 373 are ventilated (15.38%).

As of Tuesday, 56.9% of South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.0% are fully vaccinated.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence is now majority-minority
Local News

Florence is now majority-minority

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is now solidly a majority-minority city. The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office recently released the 2020 Census information for the 46 counties and 271 cities or towns in the Palmetto State.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert