Coronavirus cases spiking in all Pee Dee counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. – All Pee Dee counties reported at least 25 total coronavirus cases Thursday, and all but two reported a death.

Only Dillon and Williamsburg counties did not report a death.

On a day when South Carolina reported 5,229 total cases (3,572 confirmed), The Pee Dee reported 390 cases (278 confirmed).

The state reported 60 deaths (44 confirmed). The Pee Dee reported five (four confirmed).

Florence County led the region Thursday with 176 total cases (149 confirmed). Darlington County was next with 89 cases (38 confirmed), followed by Williamsburg County with 37 (28 confirmed), Dillon County with 32 (27 confirmed), Marion County with 31 (26 confirmed) and Marlboro County with 25 (10 confirmed).

Florence County reported two deaths (one confirmed). Darlington, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one confirmed death.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 604,166 confirmed cases, 141,991 probable cases, 9,403 confirmed deaths and 1,340 probable deaths.

The state reported 32,408 tests were conducted with 14.5% positivity. To date, 9,624,036 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.