Coronavirus cases still rising in SC, Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina reported 1,070 confirmed coronavirus cases and 720 probable cases in the latest coronavirus case and death numbers that were released Monday.

These numbers cover a three-day period that ended Saturday. The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control no longer releases reports on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the Pee Dee, during the same three-day period, 59 confirmed cases and 23 probable cases were reported.

These numbers are higher than the same three-day period from the previous week. Statewide, 704 confirmed cases and 482 probable cases were reported then, and 448 confirmed cases and 232 probable cases were reported two weeks ago.

In the Pee Dee, 44 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases were reported a week ago, and 28 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases were reported the previous week.

On Thursday of last week, of the 357 confirmed cases and 153 probable cases reported in the state, 26 confirmed cases and 16 probable cases were from the Pee Dee. Marion County led with none confirmed cases and two probable cases, followed by Darlington County (7/7), Dillon County (4/0), Florence County (3/4), Williamsburg County (2/3) and Marlboro County (1/0).