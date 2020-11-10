Coronavirus cases surgeTuesday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pee Dee counties reported three times as many confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday as they did on Monday, but they reported only one death.
A total of 66 cases and seven probable caases were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee. That’s after only 22 cases and no deaths were reported on Monday.
Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,326 new confirmed cases and 69 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 177,515, probable cases to 10,223, confirmed deaths to 3,795 and probable deaths to 267.
In the Pee Dee, Florence County led the way Tuesday with 30 confirmed cases and two probable cases. Darlington County was next with 12 cases and four probable cases, followed by Marlboro County with 10 cases and one probable case, Marion County with nine cases, Dillon County with four cases and Williamsburg County with one case.
The only death in the Pee Dee was reported in Florence County. The individual was elderly.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you.
DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Monday, a total of 2,208,233 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC statewide was 9,770 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 13.6%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
