Coronavirus cases surgeTuesday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pee Dee counties reported three times as many confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday as they did on Monday, but they reported only one death.

A total of 66 cases and seven probable caases were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee. That’s after only 22 cases and no deaths were reported on Monday.

Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,326 new confirmed cases and 69 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 177,515, probable cases to 10,223, confirmed deaths to 3,795 and probable deaths to 267.

In the Pee Dee, Florence County led the way Tuesday with 30 confirmed cases and two probable cases. Darlington County was next with 12 cases and four probable cases, followed by Marlboro County with 10 cases and one probable case, Marion County with nine cases, Dillon County with four cases and Williamsburg County with one case.

The only death in the Pee Dee was reported in Florence County. The individual was elderly.