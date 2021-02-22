Coronavirus curves continue to flatten in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time since June 3, the positivity rate for coronavirus tests is less than 5% in South Carolina, according to state health officials.
For the first time since Dec. 1, the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 is less than 1,000 in the state.
Of the 23,892 tests that were administered Saturday, 4.6% were positive, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of the 8,645 people who are hospitalized in the state, 993 are COVID-19 patients. That’s a rate of 11.49%.
Only 779 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 124 probable cases were announced Monday by DHEC.
Only eight confirmed deaths and two probable deaths were announced.
Only 43 confirmed cases and 15 probable cases were announced in the Pee Dee, only one death was reported. That was a middle-aged person in Dillon County.
Florence County led the Pee Dee with 15 confirmed cases and five probable cases. Williamsburg County was next with 13 confirmed cases and one probable case, followed by Darlington County (6/5) and Marion County (3/2). Dillon County and Marlboro counties each had three new confirmed cases and one probable case.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 437,018 confirmed cases, 68,571 probable cases, 7,417 confirmed deaths and 915 probable deaths.
As of Saturday, 5,751,916 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 1,733 ICU beds in the state, 1,268 are occupied (73.17%). Of those, 231 (23.26%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,955 ventilators in the state, 543 are in use (27.77%) and 135 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.6%).
Of the 1,122,550 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 770,742 have been administered (68.7%).
Of the 594,950 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 90% have been administered. That breaks down to 382,542 first doses and 152,161 second doses.
Of the 324,200 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 47% have been administered. That breaks down to 127,563 first doses and 23,883 second doses.
According to DHEC, 487,697 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.