Coronavirus curves continue to flatten in SC

As of Saturday, 5,751,916 tests have been conducted in the state.

Of the 1,733 ICU beds in the state, 1,268 are occupied (73.17%). Of those, 231 (23.26%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,955 ventilators in the state, 543 are in use (27.77%) and 135 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.6%).

Of the 1,122,550 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 770,742 have been administered (68.7%).

Of the 594,950 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 90% have been administered. That breaks down to 382,542 first doses and 152,161 second doses.

Of the 324,200 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 47% have been administered. That breaks down to 127,563 first doses and 23,883 second doses.

According to DHEC, 487,697 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.