Coronavirus death pace continues to slow in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After South Carolina reached 4,000 coronavirus deaths on Nov. 25, it took 39 days before it reached 5,000, then 24 days before it reached 6,000 and a mere 15 days before it reached 7,000.
Then the pace slowed. The state went 42 days before it reached 8,000 deaths, and 48 days later, it’s a long way from 9,000 deaths.
On Wednesday, S.C. health officials reported four new confirmed coronavirus deaths statewide and three probable deaths.
That brought the cumulative total to 8,453 confirmed deaths and 1,150 probable deaths.
Since the total reached 8,000, the average number of deaths per day is 9.4. After the total reached 6,000, the average number of deaths for the next 15 days on the way to 7,000 deaths was 66.7.
Only one death was reported Wednesday in the Pee Dee. That was an elderly person in Williamsburg County.
Of the 182 confirmed cases and 177 probable cases reported Wednesday in the state, 12 and 12 were reported in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led the Pee Dee with eight new confirmed cases and four probable cases. Williamsburg County was next (2/1), followed by Darlington County (1/4) and Dillon County (1/1). Marlboro County reported two probable cases.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 486,537 confirmed cases and 99,064 probable cases.
To date, 7,610,286 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 5,854 people were tested Monday. The positivity rate was 4.7%.
As of Saturday, 3,120,700 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,790,382 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (43.6%) and 1,436,350 are fully vaccinated (35%).
Of the 11,322 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,656 are occupied (76.45%). Of those, 365 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (4.22%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.