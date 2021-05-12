Coronavirus death pace continues to slow in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After South Carolina reached 4,000 coronavirus deaths on Nov. 25, it took 39 days before it reached 5,000, then 24 days before it reached 6,000 and a mere 15 days before it reached 7,000.

Then the pace slowed. The state went 42 days before it reached 8,000 deaths, and 48 days later, it’s a long way from 9,000 deaths.

On Wednesday, S.C. health officials reported four new confirmed coronavirus deaths statewide and three probable deaths.

That brought the cumulative total to 8,453 confirmed deaths and 1,150 probable deaths.

Since the total reached 8,000, the average number of deaths per day is 9.4. After the total reached 6,000, the average number of deaths for the next 15 days on the way to 7,000 deaths was 66.7.

Only one death was reported Wednesday in the Pee Dee. That was an elderly person in Williamsburg County.

Of the 182 confirmed cases and 177 probable cases reported Wednesday in the state, 12 and 12 were reported in the Pee Dee.