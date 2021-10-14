Coronavirus death total in Pee Dee rises to 1,194

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when 22 total coronavirus deaths were reported in South Carolina, five were reported in the Pee Dee. Three of those were in Florence County.
Florence County reported two confirmed deaths and one probable death. One confirmed death was reported in Marion County. One probable death was reported in Darlington County.
Florence County leads the region with 525 total deaths (481 confirmed) since the start of the pandemic.
Darlington County is next with 224 total deaths (175 confirmed).
It is followed by Marion County with 135 total deaths (118 confirmed), Williamsburg County with 122 total deaths (96 confirmed), Dillon County with 111 total deaths (101 confirmed) and Marlboro County with 77 total deaths (65 confirmed).
That brings the total deaths in the Pee Dee to 1,194 (1,036 confirmed). That’s 9.1% of the state’s total of 13,114 (11,351 confirmed).
On Thursday, 1,304 total coronavirus cases (864 confirmed) were reported in the state.
In the Pee Dee, 92 total cases were reported. More probable cases (56) than confirmed cases (36) were reported.
Florence County led the region with 40 total cases, of which 24 were probable. Marlboro County was next with 20 total cases, of which 15 were probable. Darlington County reported 15 total cases (10 probable), followed by Dillon County (nine total, four probable), Williamsburg County (six total, two probable) and Marion County (two total, one probable.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 707,935 confirmed cases, 174,520 probable cases, 11,351 confirmed deaths and 1,763 probable deaths.
The state reported 16,595 tests were conducted Tuesday with 8.4% positivity. To date, 11,333,708 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.