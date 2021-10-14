Coronavirus death total in Pee Dee rises to 1,194

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when 22 total coronavirus deaths were reported in South Carolina, five were reported in the Pee Dee. Three of those were in Florence County.

Florence County reported two confirmed deaths and one probable death. One confirmed death was reported in Marion County. One probable death was reported in Darlington County.

Florence County leads the region with 525 total deaths (481 confirmed) since the start of the pandemic.

Darlington County is next with 224 total deaths (175 confirmed).

It is followed by Marion County with 135 total deaths (118 confirmed), Williamsburg County with 122 total deaths (96 confirmed), Dillon County with 111 total deaths (101 confirmed) and Marlboro County with 77 total deaths (65 confirmed).

That brings the total deaths in the Pee Dee to 1,194 (1,036 confirmed). That’s 9.1% of the state’s total of 13,114 (11,351 confirmed).

On Thursday, 1,304 total coronavirus cases (864 confirmed) were reported in the state.

In the Pee Dee, 92 total cases were reported. More probable cases (56) than confirmed cases (36) were reported.