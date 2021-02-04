Coronavirus death total in SC rising quickly

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is on pace to reach 7,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths only two weeks after it surpassed 6,000.
It took approximately four months for South Carolina’s coronavirus death toll to reach 1,000. It took one month to reach 2,000 and five weeks to reach 3,000. It took a little more than nine weeks to reach 4,000 and a little more than six weeks to reach 5,000.
But only 24 days later, on Jan. 26, the state surpassed 6,000, and the pace continues to pick up.
State health officials reported 75 confirmed deaths Thursday, plus 19 probable deaths.
That brings the cumulative totals to 6,730 confirmed deaths and 757 probable deaths.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,649 confirmed cases and 185 probable cases on Thursday. The cumulative totals are 403,928 confirmed cases and 49,950 probable cases.
In the Pee Dee, 114 confirmed cases, five probable cases, six deaths and one probable death were reported.
Florence County led the Pee Dee with 35 cases and one probable case. Dillon County was next (27/2), followed by Darlington County (23/1), Marion County (15) and Marlboro Williamsburg counties (7 each). Marlboro County also reported one probable case.
Florence and Darlington counties each reported two deaths. Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported one death. Florence County reported one probable death.
As of Tuesday, 5,086,109 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 23,653 on Tuesday. The rate of positivity was 10.1%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,436 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,345 are occupied (81.72%). Of those, 1,677 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (17.95%).
Of the 1,775 ICU beds in the state, 1,378 are occupied (77.63%). Of those, 382 (22.78%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,985 ventilators in the state, 660 are in use (33.25%) and 239 are in use with COVID-19 patients (14.25%).
Of the 779,200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 459,858 have been administered (59%).
Of the 425,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine received in South Carolina, 81% have been administered.
Of the 150,700 does of the Moderna vaccine received in the state, 40% have been administered.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.