Coronavirus death total surges in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A day after only two coronavirus deaths were announced in South Carolina, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday that the state has had 27 additional deaths and four probable deaths.

DHEC announced 981 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases of COVID-19.

Of the 63 cases reported in the Pee Dee, 26 cases and one probable case were in Florence County. Darlington County reported 16 cases and one probable case. Marlboro County reported eight cases, followed by Marion County (7), Dillon County (4) and Williamsburg County (2).

Darlington and Dillon counties each reported a death.

Greenville County (193 cases) continued to lead the state Sunday. Horry County reported 59 new cases, and it led the state with four deaths and one probable death.

Statewide, South Carolina now has had 185,390 confirmed cases and 11,227 probable cases. It has had 3,873 deaths and 270 probable deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 6,688 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 14.7%.