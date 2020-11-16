Coronavirus death total surges in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A day after only two coronavirus deaths were announced in South Carolina, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday that the state has had 27 additional deaths and four probable deaths.
DHEC announced 981 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases of COVID-19.
Of the 63 cases reported in the Pee Dee, 26 cases and one probable case were in Florence County. Darlington County reported 16 cases and one probable case. Marlboro County reported eight cases, followed by Marion County (7), Dillon County (4) and Williamsburg County (2).
Darlington and Dillon counties each reported a death.
Support Local Journalism
Greenville County (193 cases) continued to lead the state Sunday. Horry County reported 59 new cases, and it led the state with four deaths and one probable death.
Statewide, South Carolina now has had 185,390 confirmed cases and 11,227 probable cases. It has had 3,873 deaths and 270 probable deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 6,688 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 14.7%.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Saturday, a total of 2,348,090 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.