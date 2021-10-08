 Skip to main content
Coronavirus deaths in Pee Dee pale compared to Upstate
CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coronavirus deaths in Upstate South Carolina continue to outnumber deaths in Pee Dee counties.

By far.

Of the 64 confirmed deaths reported Friday in the state, nearly half – 31 – were in four counties in northwest South Carolina.

Greenville County led the state with 11 confirmed deaths, followed by Anderson and Pickens counties with seven each and Spartanburg County with six.

Only one confirmed death was reported in the Pee Dee. That was in Florence County.

Florence County, Darlington County and Dillon County each reported one probable death.

Of the 1,334 confirmed cases and 451 probable cases reported Friday in South Carolina, 60 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases were in the Pee Dee.

Florence County led the region with 38 confirmed cases and three probable cases.

Darlington County was next (11/10), followed by Marion County (10/3), Dillon County (7/6), Williamsburg County (3/0) and Marlboro County (1/0).

The state’s cumulative totals now are 701,555 confirmed cases, 171,929 probable cases, 11,205 confirmed deaths and 1,724 probable deaths.

The state reported 30,318 tests were conducted Sunday with 8.0% positivity. To date, 11,168,093 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

