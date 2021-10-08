Coronavirus deaths in Pee Dee pale compared to Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coronavirus deaths in Upstate South Carolina continue to outnumber deaths in Pee Dee counties.

By far.

Of the 64 confirmed deaths reported Friday in the state, nearly half – 31 – were in four counties in northwest South Carolina.

Greenville County led the state with 11 confirmed deaths, followed by Anderson and Pickens counties with seven each and Spartanburg County with six.

Only one confirmed death was reported in the Pee Dee. That was in Florence County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Florence County, Darlington County and Dillon County each reported one probable death.

Of the 1,334 confirmed cases and 451 probable cases reported Friday in South Carolina, 60 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases were in the Pee Dee.

Florence County led the region with 38 confirmed cases and three probable cases.

Darlington County was next (11/10), followed by Marion County (10/3), Dillon County (7/6), Williamsburg County (3/0) and Marlboro County (1/0).

The state’s cumulative totals now are 701,555 confirmed cases, 171,929 probable cases, 11,205 confirmed deaths and 1,724 probable deaths.