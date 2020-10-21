Coronavirus deaths up 12.5% in past week in Marion County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two more confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Wednesday in Marion County.

That’s four confirmed deaths in the past week, a 12.5% increase in the county. To date, the death total stands at 36. Marion County also has reported its first three probable deaths in the past week.

The only other death in the Pee Dee that was reported Wednesday was in Dillon County.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 686 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and 86 new probable cases. 11 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 159,433, probable cases to 6,924, confirmed deaths to 3,487, and 221 probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee, 41 confirmed cases were reported Wednesday. Florence County reported 18, followed by Dillon and Williamsburg counties (six each). Marlboro County reported five cases and two probable cases. Darlington and Marion counties reported three cases each. Marion County also reported a probable case.