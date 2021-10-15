Coronavirus not going away in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 119 total deaths (106 confirmed) reported Friday in South Carolina, six were in the Pee Dee.

Florence County reported two confirmed deaths. Darlington, Marion and Williamsburg counties reported one confirmed death each and Darlington County reported one probable death.

Of the 1,333 total cases that were reported Friday in the state, 987 were confirmed.

In the Pee Dee, 77 total cases were reported (41 confirmed).

Florence County led the region with 34 total cases (18 confirmed). Dearlington County was next (16 total, eight confirmed), followed by Williamsburg County (11 total, eight confirmed), Marlboro County (2/4), Dillon (5/3) and Marion County (2/3).

The state’s cumulative totals now are 709,0735 confirmed cases, 174,909 probable cases, 11,461 confirmed deaths and 1,771 probable deaths.

The state reported 23,349 tests were conducted Tuesday with 6.4% positivity. To date, 11,364,418 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.