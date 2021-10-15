 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus not going away in SC
0 Comments

Coronavirus not going away in SC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 119 total deaths (106 confirmed) reported Friday in South Carolina, six were in the Pee Dee.

Florence County reported two confirmed deaths. Darlington, Marion and Williamsburg counties reported one confirmed death each and Darlington County reported one probable death.

Of the 1,333 total cases that were reported Friday in the state, 987 were confirmed.

In the Pee Dee, 77 total cases were reported (41 confirmed).

Florence County led the region with 34 total cases (18 confirmed). Dearlington County was next (16 total, eight confirmed), followed by Williamsburg County (11 total, eight confirmed), Marlboro County (2/4), Dillon (5/3) and Marion County (2/3).

The state’s cumulative totals now are 709,0735 confirmed cases, 174,909 probable cases, 11,461 confirmed deaths and 1,771 probable deaths.

The state reported 23,349 tests were conducted Tuesday with 6.4% positivity. To date, 11,364,418 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No quarantine required in Sydney for vaccinated international travelers

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Open carry ban on Florence City Council agenda

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence may soon be wading into the gun control debate. On the agenda for the 1 p.m., Monday, meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert