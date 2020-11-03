Coronavirus rates remain high in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pee Dee counties continue to rank among the worst in South Carolina in terms of coronavirus rates.
Three Pee Dee counties rank in the top six, and Florence County makes it four in the top 10.
Bamberg County leads the state with a rate of 4,927 cases per 100,000 in population. That’s followed by Allendale (4,869) and Lee (4,516) counties.
Williamsburg County ranks fourth at 4,373, followed by Dillon (4,259) and Marlboro (4,207) counties.
Florence County ranks 10th at 3,997.
In the Pee Dee on Tuesday, 53 additional confirmed coronavirus cases were reported, plus one death in Florence County and one probable death in Marion County. Both individuals who died were middle age.
Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 741 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 85 new probable cases, 18 additional confirmed deaths and six new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 170,862, probable cases to 9,090, confirmed deaths to 3,713 and probable deaths to 255.
If you are out and about in the community, around others or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
There are 91 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23, and there are 352 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Monday, a total of 2,053,653 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,027 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 14.7%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
