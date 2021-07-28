Coronavirus test positivity rate soars to 17.5% in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina reported 871 confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, plus 252 probable cases, nine confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
It also reported 6,719 tests that were conducted with a 17.5% positivity rate.
How alarming is that?
On Tuesday, the rate was 10.6%.
A week ago, the rate was 8.8%.
A month ago (June), the rate was 3.0%.
Two months ago (May), it was 2.9%.
Three months ago (April), it was 6.6%.
Four months ago (March), it was 3.4%%.
Five months ago (February), it was 5.0%.
Six months ago (January) – yikes! – it was 31.8%. That was near the dawn of vaccines.
Now the delta variant clearly is here.
On Wednesday in the Pee Dee, state health officials reported 47 confirmed cases, 40 probable cases and no deaths.
Florence County led the region with 26 confirmed cases and 18 probable cases. It was followed by Marion County (7/1), Dillon County (5/1), Marlboro County (4/7), Williamsburg County (3/3) and Darlington County (2/10).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 503,013 confirmed cases, 110,020 probable cases, 8,725 confirmed deaths and 1,169 probable deaths.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.