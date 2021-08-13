Coronavirus tests spiking in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As the daily number of coronavirus cases spikes, the daily number of coronavirus tests also is up significantly.
State health officials reported Friday that 32,161 tests were conducted Wednesday in South Carolina, with a positivity rate of 14.6%.
That’s up from 19,126 tests the previous day, 12,854 a week ago, 9,606 two weeks ago and 5,056 two months ago.
To date, 8,798,443 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
On Friday, nearly 4,500 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, the most since Jan. 22. That broke down to 3,585 confirmed cases and 893 probable cases.
In the Pee Dee, 258 cases (217 confirmed) were reported. More than half of the confirmed cases was reported in Florence County, which reported 118 confirmed cases and eight probable cases.
Marion County was next in the Pee Dee with 40 confirmed cases and three probable cases. It was followed by Williamsburg County (19/2), Darlington County (19/18), Dillon County (16/6) and Marlboro County (7/4).
Horry County led the state with 412 cases (338 confirmed).
Of the 20 deaths reported Friday in South Carolina, 15 were confirmed as being a result of coronavirus.
Only one death was reported Friday in the Pee Dee. That was in Dillon County.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 535,121 confirmed cases, 121,192 probable cases, 8,847 confirmed deaths and 1,192 probable deaths.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.