Coronavirus tests spiking in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As the daily number of coronavirus cases spikes, the daily number of coronavirus tests also is up significantly.

State health officials reported Friday that 32,161 tests were conducted Wednesday in South Carolina, with a positivity rate of 14.6%.

That’s up from 19,126 tests the previous day, 12,854 a week ago, 9,606 two weeks ago and 5,056 two months ago.

To date, 8,798,443 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

On Friday, nearly 4,500 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, the most since Jan. 22. That broke down to 3,585 confirmed cases and 893 probable cases.

In the Pee Dee, 258 cases (217 confirmed) were reported. More than half of the confirmed cases was reported in Florence County, which reported 118 confirmed cases and eight probable cases.

Marion County was next in the Pee Dee with 40 confirmed cases and three probable cases. It was followed by Williamsburg County (19/2), Darlington County (19/18), Dillon County (16/6) and Marlboro County (7/4).

Horry County led the state with 412 cases (338 confirmed).