Coronavirus victims getting younger in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For nearly a year, coronavirus primarily was attacking elderly Americans.
Then the delta variant came long. The demographic has changed.
During the past three days, of the 10,535 total COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina, almost 47% of those cases were people were 30 years old and under.
People between age 11 and 20 accounted for 18.1% of the cases.
Children 10 and under accounted for 13.3% of the cases.
Children 10 and under accounted for only 5.8% of positive cases between December and February, according to The State.
As of Friday, 215 deaths – 0.01% of all cases – have been reported in South Carolina from “breakthrough” cases, which involved fully vaccinated people According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 0.42% of all fully vaccinated people have been infected, and only 0.0361% fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized.
DHEC no longer releases daily reports on Saturdays and Sundays.
From Thursday through Saturday, 109 deaths were reported in the state (83 confirmed). That included four in Florence County, two in Dillon County, one in Marion County and one confirmed and one probable death in Darlington County.
From Thursday through Saturday, 1,001 total coronavirus cases were reported in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led the region with 393 total cases.
On Thursday, Florence County reported 168 cases (111 confirmed. Darlington County was next with 67 total cases (36 confirmed), followed by Williamsburg County (39/33), Dillon County (34/20), Marion County (31.24) and Marlboro County (30/20).
On Friday, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 142 total cases (103 confirmed). Darlington County was next (80/32), followed by Marion County (61/51), Dillon County (47/37), Williamsburg County (22/16) and Marlboro County (18/4).
On Saturday, Darlington County led the Pee Dee with 92 total cases (28 confirmed). Florence County was next (83/62), followed by Dillon County (35/29), Marion County (27/20), Williamsburg County (16/14) and Marlboro County (15/10).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 668,596 confirmed cases, 161,664 probable cases, 10,181 confirmed deaths and 1,540 probable deaths.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.