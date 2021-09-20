Coronavirus victims getting younger in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For nearly a year, coronavirus primarily was attacking elderly Americans.

Then the delta variant came long. The demographic has changed.

During the past three days, of the 10,535 total COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina, almost 47% of those cases were people were 30 years old and under.

People between age 11 and 20 accounted for 18.1% of the cases.

Children 10 and under accounted for 13.3% of the cases.

Children 10 and under accounted for only 5.8% of positive cases between December and February, according to The State.

As of Friday, 215 deaths – 0.01% of all cases – have been reported in South Carolina from “breakthrough” cases, which involved fully vaccinated people According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 0.42% of all fully vaccinated people have been infected, and only 0.0361% fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized.

DHEC no longer releases daily reports on Saturdays and Sundays.