Coroner: Darlington County woman dies in early Sunday morning crash
LAMAR, S.C. − A Darlington County woman died early Sunday morning when the car she was driving crashed on East Lynches River Road.

The 2 a.m. crash happened when a southbound 1998 Chevrolet sedan ran off the road and overturned, said Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and J. Todd Hardee, the Darlington County Coroner.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Hardee and Collins.

A passenger in the car, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a Pee Dee area hospital, Collins said.

Hardee said the victim's identity would be released once family members had been notified.

