FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was stabbed to death at a 2210 West Jody Road apartment complex Friday.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Jermal Duane Fulmore, 34.

Medics with Florence County EMS transported Fulmore to a Florence area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release from the coroner's office.

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators charged Kiesha Shante Bonner, 25, of 2188 Barcliff Drive, Darlington, with murder in his death, according to a release from the agency.

Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote she is alleged to have stabbed Fulmore in the chest.

Bonne remains in the Florence County Detention Center without bond awaiting a hearing before a circuit court judge.