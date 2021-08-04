 Skip to main content
Coroner: Florence shooting victim was pregnant
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Hartsville woman killed Friday when shots were fired into the car in which she was a passenger was pregnant.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken Wednesday announced Taniyah Wilson was pregnant at approximately 23 weeks gestation.

Florence County sheriff’s deputies responded about 9:40 p.m. Friday to a report of the shooting and found two adult victims. Both were taken to a hospital, where Wilson later pronounced dead.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 395, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for Apple and Android devices, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be eligible for for a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

