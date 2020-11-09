 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner identifies man killed in collision while fleeing Florence police
0 comments

Coroner identifies man killed in collision while fleeing Florence police

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The man who died in a crash early Sunday while fleeing from police officers has been identified.

The man was Keith Lamar Davis, 20, of Spartanburg, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Police say a chase began when officers went to check on a burglar alarm at the Marathon Shop at 1301 Second Loop Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. and saw someone leaving the rear of the building and getting into a vehicle behind the store. That vehicle had been reported stolen, according to the police.

Police say the burglary suspect was killed in a collision at South Irby Street and Second Loop Road. The collision was head on, according to von Lutcken.

No serious injuries were reported for the occupants of the other vehicle, according to a police media advisory.

The incident is under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert