Coroner identifies man killed in collision while fleeing Florence police

FLORENCE, S.C. – The man who died in a crash early Sunday while fleeing from police officers has been identified.

The man was Keith Lamar Davis, 20, of Spartanburg, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Police say a chase began when officers went to check on a burglar alarm at the Marathon Shop at 1301 Second Loop Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. and saw someone leaving the rear of the building and getting into a vehicle behind the store. That vehicle had been reported stolen, according to the police.

Police say the burglary suspect was killed in a collision at South Irby Street and Second Loop Road. The collision was head on, according to von Lutcken.

No serious injuries were reported for the occupants of the other vehicle, according to a police media advisory.

The incident is under investigation.