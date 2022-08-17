Coroner identifies Timmonsville homicide victims

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies are investigating two Timmonsville homicides that were discovered Tuesday.

The first homicide was discovered by a passerby who noticed the first victim sitting in his vehicle on Riverbend Road.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified him as Malik Daveon Zimmerman, 22, of Timmonsville. Zimmerman, he said, died from a gunshot to the head.

The second victim was found inside his residence at 1714 Timmons Road. He had been reported missing by family members Monday.

The coroner identified him as Jasper McKithen, 62, of Timmonsville. He died as a result of blunt force injuries, von Lutcken said.

Both bodies are to be autopsied Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.