Coroner releases ID on body found Saturday in rural Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The body of a Florence man that was found on a rural Timmonsville road shot to death and burned was identified by investigators Thursday morning.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Trey Lee Montrose, 23.

Montrose's body was found Saturday near 600 Victor White Road, according to the county dispatch website and Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn.

Lutcken said the autopsy showed he died of “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to the body.”

