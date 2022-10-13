 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner releases ID on body found Saturday in rural Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The body of a Florence man that was found on a rural Timmonsville road shot to death and burned was identified by investigators Thursday morning.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Trey Lee Montrose, 23.

Montrose's body was found Saturday near 600 Victor White Road, according to the county dispatch website and Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn.

Lutcken said the autopsy showed he died of “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to the body.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 421, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone and Android telephones.

You don’t have to reveal your identity to leave information.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com or downloading the P3 Tips application on your Apple or Android device. You may also call 888-CRIME-SC.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.

