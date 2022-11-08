Coroner releases identities of weekend shooting victims

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken Tuesday released the identities of two shooting victims from two separate Florence area weekend slayings.

The coroner identified the victim in Saturday's Autumn Lane shooting as Dominique Maxie Taylor, 34, of Florence.

He identified Sunday's Irwin Street victim as Deangelo Darnell James, 33, of Florence.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded Saturday to Autumn Lane to a reported shooting and arrived to find one victim. She was transported to a Florence area hospital where she was later declared dead.

Investigators arrested Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, of 1815 Autumn Lane and charged him with murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In the Irwin Street shooting, a second victim was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The investigation continues into the Irwin Street shooting.