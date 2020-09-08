Coroner releases IDs of victims in Sunday Florence fiery crash

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims of Sunday afternoon's fiery crash on Freedom Boulevard.
Demetrius Antonio Bruce, 32, of Effingham, and Destin Nicole Cribb, 22, of Coward, were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner wrote Monday night in his release.
"An autopsy will be performed to determine whether the victims died as a result of bodily trauma, smoke inhalation or thermal injuries due to the fire that ensued after the collision," according to the release.
The 12:40 p.m. crash happened when a north-bound Mercedes on Freedom Boulevard crossed the center line and ran head-on into a Ford Escape between Gilbert Drive and East National Cemetery Road, said Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The victims were in the Mercedes. The driver of the Escape was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.
