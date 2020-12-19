 Skip to main content
Coroner's office identifies Friday Florence shooting victim
Coroner's office identifies Friday Florence shooting victim

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner's Office on Saturday released the identity of a Florence man who was shot to death early Friday morning in the 800 block of West Dixie Street.

Lamonte McAllister, 27, of Florence was pronounced dead at the scene, said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.

Florence police went to the neighborhood in response to a report of shots fired and found McAllister in a car, dead, by the side of the street.

Florence police and the coroner's office are investigating.

