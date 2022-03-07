 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council to consider mutual aid between Lake City, Kingstree
LAKE CITY, S.C. — A mutual aid agreement between Lake City and the Kingstree police departments will be discussed at the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the City Council chambers, 202 Kelley St.

The City Council will review the mutual aid agreement on second reading. If it is approved, the agreement will take effect.

Mutual aid agreements establish terms in which one department provides resources, personnel, teams, facilities, equipment and supplies to other department in emergencies.

“This agreement is very important because if anything comes up in Kingstree or in Lake City, they will be able to aid one another in any situation.” Yamekia Robinson, council member, said. “This is not only in hostile situations, but for festivals or for help at events. We need to have these things in place as neighboring cities.”

Lake City will not be taking away protection from Kingstree and vice versa. If there is an emergency situation that calls for extra officers, off-duty officers will be called to help. Kingstree and Lake City will have officers on duty to protect and serve at all times.

Either city will not take officers that are on-duty for one city to help the other city.

The City Council also will learn about the city’s fiscal year 2021 audit results, tackle two rezoning requests and may appoint a city administrator after an executive session.

