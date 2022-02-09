 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Councilwoman: Darlington County can't be picky about economic development
Councilwoman: Darlington County can't be picky about economic development

Angie Stone Godbold

Darlington County Councilwoman Angie Stone Godbold says the Darlington County Council should have accepted the proposed agreement with Marlboro-Pee Dee Electric Cooperative.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A Darlington County Councilwoman says the council let the residents of the county down when it did not approve a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Marlboro-Pee Dee Electric Cooperative. 

Angie Stone Godbold told the Morning News Wednesday morning the county was not in a position to pick and choose the economic development projects it approves. 

"Our county has struggled with economic development for years and decisions like this are why counties like Florence are succeeding and Darlington is not," Godbold said. "Some percent of $10 million will always be better than 100% of nothing – it's just that simple." 

She said it doesn't take a long drive to understand the effect Marlboro-Pee Dee Electric can have; people just need to visit the area around the Pee Dee Electric Touchtone Energy Commerce City. 

That area has seen several expansions and new companies locating there including Buc-EEs, Pee Dee Electric's new headquarters, a new spec building from the utility, the Niagara Bottling plant, Innovative Construction's new location and an expansion at Ruiz Foods. 

"When Darlington County can refer to our own industrial park and economic growth with the same confidence and use it with prospects to illustrate our commitment to industry, then we can be unresponsive and shrug negotiating agreements..." Godbold said. 

Until that time, she said, the county is not in a position to be picky and selective, especially when it's a company like Marlboro-Pee Dee that has proven results, a strong financial portfolio and has operated in the area for over 80 years. 

Godbold is a Republican representing the northern half of the city of Darlington. She was elected in November 2020. 

