NASHVILLE, Tennessee – At 72, Crystal Gayle still finds great joy in traveling the country and performing for her fans.

“I still very much love what I do,” Gayle said in a phone interview from her home in Nashville. “Performing is a large part of who I am. I’ve been singing and performing since I was a teenager. I still get a thrill every time I walk out on the stage and I enjoying meeting the fans and running into people who I haven’t seen in years.”

The country music singer, instantly recognizable by her long black hair and sultry voice, will take the stage at Francis Marion University’s Performing Arts Center on Thursday. “An Evening with Crystal Gayle” is the first of eight concerts that make up the PAC’s 2023-24 Spotlight Series. Tickets are $32 to $55 and can be purchased online at www.fumpac.org/tickets.

The sister of country music singer Loretta Lynn, Gayle has compiled an impressive career of her own since her signature song, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” was released in 1977. The song, which spent three weeks at the top of both the country and pop Billboard music charts, catapulted her to worldwide stardom.

That year she and her song garnered numerous awards and accolades. Gayle was named the Country Music Association’s “Female Vocalist of the Year” and earned a Grammy Award for “Best Female Vocal Performance.”

In 1999, the song was recognized by ASCAP as one of the top ten most performed country songs of the century.

Gayle insists that all these years later, she never tires of singing her biggest hit.

“It’s beautiful and timeless,” she said.

During her 46 years in the music industry, Gayle has recorded 22 number one country singles and 34 top ten singles. Among her other successful songs are “You’ve Been Talking In Your Sleep,” “When I Dream,” “Half the Way,” and “Just You and I” a duet she recorded with Eddie Rabbitt.

In 2017 she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Other noteworthy accomplishments include hosting two specials on network television and another for HBO, and performing for American troops as part several USO tours.

Looking back, Gayle says she is still amazed by the success she has had and all the opportunities her career has provided.

“There has certainly been a lot of ‘wow’ moments, for sure,” she said. “They are all very special in their own way, but being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame by my sister Loretta has to be near the top of the list.”

She has recorded 25 studio albums, the most recent of which is “You Don’t Know Me: Country Classics,” released in 2019. The albums includes 15 country standards, from Faron Young’s “Hello Walls,” to Patsy Cline’s “Walking After Midnight,” to Cindy Walker’s “You Don’t Know Me.”

“These are all songs that are near and dear to my heart,” said Gayle. “I grew up listening to all of these songs and it seemed only fitting that I pay tribute to them.”

She said those who come to see her perform at the PAC on Thursday can expect to hear many of the songs from “You Don’t Know Me” as well as most all of her big hits.

“We’re just going to have a lot of fun,” said she said.

The Florence stop is the mid-point of her 30-city tour. She’ll finish up in early November so that she can be at home with her family for the holidays.

Gayle said that while she still loves performing, she values the time she has at home with her family. She and her husband, Bill Gatzimos, have two children, Catherine and Christos, and two grandchildren, Elijah and Bjorn.

“My family is my heartbeat,” she said.