County Council District 4
County Council District 4

Yarborough

Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. is the Republican nominee in Florence County Council District 4.

 Contributed Photo

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The second time was the charm for Republican Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. 

Yarborough received 52.21% of the vote to defeat McAllister in the race for Florence County Council District 4. 

McAllister received 47.74% of the vote.

Both candidates previously ran for the seat held for nearly 40 years by Democrat Mitchell Kirby. McAllister ran against Kirby in the 2008 Democratic primary for Council District 4, losing by a 63.44% to 36.56% margin. Kirby defeated Yarborough by 54.95% to 44.93%. in the 2016 general election. 

McAllister defeated Kirby to win the Democratic nomination for the seat in the June 9 primary. 

Council District 4 includes the western-most portions of Florence County, including the town of Timmonsville, some of the southwestern suburbs of Florence, and a largely agricultural and swampy area in the middle. 

