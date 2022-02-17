County moratorium could stop apartment complex behind Harris Teeter

Douglas alleged the ordinance was designed to specifically stop The Jessamine project and argued that the project was needed because it addressed a shortage of good-quality workforce housing in the city.

"Florence is way behind the majority of the state as far as affordable housing units," Douglas said. "I would tell you that you are on the wrong side of the issue. I know that we have spent a lot of money to get to this point... This moratorium would stop it.... The bottom line is that if I'm forced to wait, I'll lose the transaction."

Country Club resident Walker Willcox accused Douglas and the companies trying to do the project of trying to take advantage of a technicality – that the property is unzoned – to build The Jessamine.

"This is exactly why y'all need to do this study," Willcox said. "A decade ago, y'all had this comprehensive plan that looked at this and said this needs to be low-density housing. Time went by. The zoning never occurred. It should have occurred. I think this council will admit it should have occurred. And now, you've got a problem."