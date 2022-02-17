County moratorium could stop apartment complex behind Harris Teeter

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council put a stop to the development of a proposed apartment complex behind Harris Teeter in Florence.
The County Council voted 8-0 to give the second of three approvals to an ordinance that halts development permits on unzoned properties in the county that are surrounded by the corporate limits of a municipality while the county conducts a study to determine the recommended zonings of the properties.
David Douglas of Douglas Development told the council before the vote his company had purchased an option on the unzoned Tallevast property behind Harris Teeter on South Cashua Drive with the intention of building a multifamily community of 60 apartments.
Information provided to the Morning News in mid-January showed there would be 60 apartments in the community, which would be called The Jessamine. The community would have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with "heavy landscaping," ample parking, a small playground for children, safe access to Cashua Drive and a privacy fence between the property and single family homes in Country Club Forest.
Douglas told the county council the moratorium they approved Thursday would halt the project. He also said the tax credits his company would receive to build the property would be returned to the federal government and allocated to other projects in other states.
Douglas alleged the ordinance was designed to specifically stop The Jessamine project and argued that the project was needed because it addressed a shortage of good-quality workforce housing in the city.
"Florence is way behind the majority of the state as far as affordable housing units," Douglas said. "I would tell you that you are on the wrong side of the issue. I know that we have spent a lot of money to get to this point... This moratorium would stop it.... The bottom line is that if I'm forced to wait, I'll lose the transaction."
Country Club resident Walker Willcox accused Douglas and the companies trying to do the project of trying to take advantage of a technicality – that the property is unzoned – to build The Jessamine.
"This is exactly why y'all need to do this study," Willcox said. "A decade ago, y'all had this comprehensive plan that looked at this and said this needs to be low-density housing. Time went by. The zoning never occurred. It should have occurred. I think this council will admit it should have occurred. And now, you've got a problem."
He called the project a bad deal for the county. He said more people could try to walk on sidewalk-less Cashua, leading to more traffic accidents and more traffic in the Five Points area. Willcox also said it was debatable if the infrastructure in place could handle the additional strain.
"I cannot imagine a worse place ... to put this multifamily development," Willcox said. "This example of why the study needs to be done."
The County Council considered the second reading a few minutes after Douglas and Willcox made their comments.
Councilman Kent Caudle did not participate in the discussion or vote because his company, Palmetto Commercial Real Estate, is involved with the transaction.
Vice Chairman Buddy Brand made a motion to approve the second reading of the ordinance. His motion was seconded by Toney Moore.
Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. said later in the meeting the ordinance was needed to preserve the existing character of neighborhoods in the cities and that the county and city were working as quickly as possible to determine the zoning for affected properties.
Then, the County Council voted 8-0 to approve the ordinance.
In his comments, Douglas also addressed an erroneous report from a Columbia website claiming the property would receive a Section 8 contract from the federal government. He said this was not the case. He said his development company would receive a federal tax credit for building affordable housing.
The information provided to the Morning News also says there would be no Section 8 contracts on the property. It adds the apartments would be designed to provide "safe, quality housing to working families" whose individual members have jobs in the retail, service or hospitality industry or entry-level positions in education, law enforcement and public works.
The erroneous report from Columbia also said the fix was in for the county to approve the development, which is inconsistent with the county council actions taken Thursday morning.
Also, Douglas added a letter of support from Chairman Williard Dorriety was withdrawn after a meeting of the residents in Country Club Forest, which would be inconsistent with getting the property approved.
The report also said Florence City Councilman William Schofield was heavily supporting the project because his company, Carolina Supply House, would benefit from selling to the contractors who build the apartments.
Schofield denied this allegation to the Morning News in January and in a Facebook post at that time. He said he is strongly opposed to the project.
The County Council could consider third and final approval of the ordinance at its March meeting or at a special meeting held between Thursday's meeting and the March one.