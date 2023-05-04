FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County residents may see an increase in county taxes and fees this year, but actual tax bills may be lower.

On Thursday, Florence County’s Committee on Administration and Finance met to hear about the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year from County Administrator Kevin Yokim.

During the meeting, Yokim explained that, even though the county was raising taxes by a total of two mills, property owners will likely pay less than last year because of the Local Option Sales Tax credit.

“Some people might say, ‘You’re raising taxes.’ Well, yeah, but because of the growth in the economy and from new businesses that have come to Florence, we’re seeing strong growth in the local option,” he said.

Florence County has a 1% sales tax on purchases made in the county, and all of the money made through that sales tax is used to lower property taxes, Yokim explained.

For example, a person who owns and lives in a $100,000 house paid $154.90 this year in property tax. Next year, if the budget is approved by the Florence County Council as presented, that same property owner would only pay $141.70 in property taxes.

The budget proposes a four-mill increase to the General Fund tax rate, a two mill decrease to the Debt Service Fund tax rate, a solid waste usage fee increase of $9.75 in unincorporated areas and a solid waste availability fee increase of $5.75 for all county residents.

Yokim said solid waste fees are set by Florence County, but because the county contracts with a private company to manage trash, the county raises fees when the company raises its prices.

The county is allowed by the state to raise property taxes by as much as 6.9 mills.

A main reason for raising property taxes is to pay county employees more, according to Yokim. Currently, employees are paid less than if they worked in the private sphere, making it hard to recruit and retain employees, he said.

The budget proposes raising pay for all employees by $3,000, with further increases for police and EMTs. Entry-level EMTs make only around $12.50 an hour, and the increase would bring those employees up to around $15 an hour.

Councilman Stoney Moore pointed out that someone can work at Buc-ee’s for around $20 an hour.

“If you’re willing to get $12.50 an hour to go out at 2 a.m. and respond to a call, they are to be applauded that they’re willing to do that,” Yokim said.

Entry-level EMTs will be getting a further $3,500 raise, with more senior EMTs and paramedics receiving only a $500 increase, if the budget is approved.

Incentive programs currently in place, which give county employees a $500 bonus each quarter, are set to remain through the next fiscal year.

Yokim said future budgets should include both cost-of-living increases and merit pay, as many employees that have been working at the county for years still make entry-level wages.

Requests for funding from the county’s General Fund were $12.3 million higher than projected revenues, according to the proposed budget. Not all requests were approved, but $7.2 million will be used from the county’s fund balance to help balance the budget.

That still leaves around $20 million in the county’s General Fund, according to Willard Dorriety, Florence County Council chairman.

The budget was balanced conservatively by finance director James Goff. He said the budget assumes that all positions in the county are filled, something that historically has not been the case.

“That gives us space, some cushion, in those numbers,” Goff said.

In the last few years, he said, the county averages around 100 positions that are not filled out of the county’s roughly 900 total positions.

A total of $84.44 million is proposed to be budgeted from the General Fund. All other funds are proposed to total $47.49 million.

Both the Local Accommodations Tax Fund and the Local Hospitality Tax Fund, both of which are funded through primarily tourist activities, are expected to see balance increases. The money in these funds, however, must be used on tourism-related expenses.

The Victim Witness Fund is losing money, according to Yokim. The fund is budgeted to spend more than it is expected to take in, so the county is proposing to move General Fund dollars into it.

In the long-term, Yokim said, the county may need to look at moving employees paid for by the fund into the General Fund, but not eliminating them.

“We can’t just cut them out, not provide victim services anymore,” he said. “We've got to do that. That’s a state law requirement plus that’s just the right thing to do.”

The budget passed on first reading by the Florence County Council on April 20 by title only, meaning the budget was not actually discussed. The budget must pass two more readings in front of the council before it is formally approved.