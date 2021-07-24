Couple cared for family members with Alzheimer's and now helps other caregivers

It was at that time his brother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. His brother was only 60 when he died.

Retired from Clemson University, J.’s brother wasn’t married and lived alone in the country on a farm between Camden and Sumter.

“I knew he had some issues,” J. said.

J. said in hindsight he could see things that indicated his brother had the start of Alzheimer’s. He said people with the disease often try to cover it up at first, many times in fear of losing their jobs. He said they make excuses for not seeing people.

During the time Debbie’s mother was staying with them, J. said, his brother always had an excuse not to get together.

“We would end up arguing every time I saw him,” he said.

J. said his brother would tell him he had seen a doctor when in fact he hadn’t seen the doctor in three or four years. He said his brother couldn’t remember when he had last seen his doctor.