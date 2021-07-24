Couple cared for family members with Alzheimer's and now helps other caregivers

FLORENCE, S.C. – Debbie and John Paul “J.” Ross know what it is like to be the caregiver of someone with Alzheimer’s. Her mother and his brother were both diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and the couple became caregivers twice to someone living with this dreaded disease.
“Caregiving is the hardest thing you’ll ever do,” J. Ross said.
Since caring for their loved ones, the Rosses have become Alzheimer’s disease advocates with a mission to help others caring for someone with Alzheimer’s cope. In June, the couple held their 6th annual Lunch and Learn Alzheimer’s disease Awareness Event. June happens to be Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.
Debbie said her mother was an independent woman at the age of 87.
“And then, she broke her hip,” Debbie said.
Debbie said she had a pact with her mother that if needed she was to call.
“I was only 12 minutes away,” Debbie said.
That day, Debbie said, she called her mother 10 times in a row and didn’t get an answer. She became concerned. The couple drove to Debbie’s mother’s house and found her on the floor and immediately called 9-1-1.
The doctor told them that he wasn’t sure he could mend her at her age and that she would probably never walk again, but with therapy and good care, she did.
Debbie said her mother, Jeannette Rowell, was a 30-year-breast cancer survivor, had run half marathons and was tough lady. She went to rehab, then to the Heritage Nursing Home and eventually came home.
But Debbie said something was different.
One of the first inklings that something was wrong was that her mother said she no longer felt comfortable to drive down Cherokee Road. Debbie said at first she “chalked that up” to the fall.
As time went on it became more apparent that her mother had Alzheimer’s.
“Mother would say the same things over and over,” Debbie said.
As the disease progressed, the symptoms became more severe.
Debbie said her husband told her that she would have to move in with her mother to care for her.
She did. Debbie said that wasn’t easy; they had a teenager living with them at the time and her husband still worked full time at W. Lee Flowers.
Debbie said the first thing they did was attend as many seminars on the subject as they could to find out as much as they could about the disease.
Debbie moved in with her mother to become her primary caregiver.
“I lived with her for two and half years, and then we moved her into our home,” Debbie said.
Debbie said the care was constant. She remembers soon after the diagnosis it was J’s birthday. She said they hired a man who takes care of people on the side to stay with her so they could go out for J’s birthday.
“I learned then that I could get out,” she said.
Lining up people you trust as caregivers is one of the most important things to do, she said.
She also learned through seminars and the experiences of others to be careful of the bad news you tell Alzheimer's victims. She said a caregiver told her that when she told her family member with Alzheimer’s that her husband had died she refused to eat any more.
“When my sister died that same year, I didn’t tell her,” Debbie said. “I didn’t want set her back further. I wanted her to live the best life that she could.”
Debbie said you have to find ways to make life as enjoyable as possible for the patient and the caregiver.
“I never raised my voice at her, but there were times she could get on my nerves,” Debbie said.
Debbie learned that her mother liked watching movies.
“Mom would watch the movies and laugh, and she wouldn’t talk to me. That gave me a little break,” she said.
Debbie said her mother kept a well-manicured yard before she got sick.
“She loved to sit in her chair and look out the big picture window at my house,” Debbie said.
She said her mother would point out when she saw a stray leaf or something that needed done in the yard.
Debbie said she also learned that you also have to be assertive at times with people who have Alzheimer’s.
“Sometimes she would say she wasn’t going with me or wasn’t going to do something,” Debbie said.
Debbie said one time she had to go to the animal hospital to pick up her dog and her mother refused to go.
“I called her (the dog) baby,” Debbie said. “I told her that baby needed to come home.”
Debbie said you have to learn to navigate in their world and you have to learn to make decisions, even if they are tough decisions.
Rowell lived another two and half years in her daughter’s home before she died Nov. 18, 2016, at the age of 92.
Shortly thereafter in 2019, J’s younger brother, Jerry Ross, had a car accident in the parking lot of Lowe’s where he lived. He wasn’t hurt but the truck was totaled.
J. was called. His brother told him the harder he hit the brake the faster the car went.
It was at that time his brother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. His brother was only 60 when he died.
Retired from Clemson University, J.’s brother wasn’t married and lived alone in the country on a farm between Camden and Sumter.
“I knew he had some issues,” J. said.
J. said in hindsight he could see things that indicated his brother had the start of Alzheimer’s. He said people with the disease often try to cover it up at first, many times in fear of losing their jobs. He said they make excuses for not seeing people.
During the time Debbie’s mother was staying with them, J. said, his brother always had an excuse not to get together.
“We would end up arguing every time I saw him,” he said.
J. said his brother would tell him he had seen a doctor when in fact he hadn’t seen the doctor in three or four years. He said his brother couldn’t remember when he had last seen his doctor.
His brother’s condition was worse than he knew. J. said at first he hired people to come in and take care of his brother, to make sure he took his medications. He put springs on the doors and refrigerator to close them because his brother would forget. He tried to make it so his brother could remain in his home surrounded by the familiar as long as possible.
A therapist was brought in. She told them the way the disease attacked his brain was much like a person who has a stroke. His ability to walk and to hold his eating utensils was affected.
Alzheimer’s doesn’t always attack the different parts of the brain at the same time, Debbie said. People wouldn’t react in a “cookie cutter” manner. Each person is different.
Once a week for a year, J. visited his brother.
He did this while still working and traveling with his job, Debbie said.
“I commend him for his efforts,” she said
The disease progressed. J. said his brother would forget to eat. He lost 50-60 pounds. He had to go into an assisted-living facility. Once he couldn’t feed himself, he was placed in a nursing home.
J. said there times that he was more lucid than others.
J. said he finally just “forgot to breathe and died.”
J. said it might sound harsh but Jerry’s death was welcomed. He said there was no cure, and he was suffering
Three or four months prior to his death, Jerry required 24/7 care. He was bedridden and had forgotten who they were, J. said.
Debbie said they had some good times with Jerry even after his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. She said they took him to the zoo for an all-day trip, to the beach and the movies.
“Marilyn Fried Chicken was his favorite place to eat,” she said. “We would take him there to eat.”
She said he had finally got where he couldn’t pick up utensils with his hands, but he could pick up the food.
The Rosses have endured, risen to the challenge and gone above and beyond as caregivers. Their advice to others receiving a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s for a loved one is to seek help immediately and learn as much as you can about the disease.
“We went to seminars,” Debbie said. “We wanted to learn all we could about Alzheimer’s.”
The more you know about the disease the better able you are to help someone living with it, she said.
She said it also helps to find others going through the same experiences.
“It is not if but when you will know someone with Alzheimer’s,” J. said.
Now to help others, the Rosses do an annual Lunch and Learn event. J. said so many businesses have helped them with things they need to make the event successful. Many have contributed food for the event, items for “goody bags” and their time to help.
“We have speakers, hand out material, have lunch,” Debbie said.
Debbie makes up a “goody bag” for each participant to take home with them. The event is limited to about 50 people.
“I try to make it fun,” she said.
The couple doesn’t accept money. They suggest that money be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The couple said they try to educate patients and caregivers on the need for legal and financial assistance before the patient gets to the place where they can’t remember their legal and financial affairs. They hand out information about where to seek help.
Debbie said primary caregivers need to assemble a support system from the beginning of family, friends and trusted caregivers. She said it will be stressful and overwhelming at times but you just have to “grin and bear it.”
“I worked full time and traveled. I’d get back to town and deal with all of this,” J. said. “It was very stressful. I didn’t know what to do. Still don’t.”
Debbie said there are organizations that can help if you need a short break or an overnight away. There are groups/organizations that provide vouchers to assist with the cost of the temporary caregiver. She said the Alzheimer’s Association and Vantage Point in Hartsville are two that help.
“You need to take care of yourself, too,” J. said. “That is so important. Caregiving is mentally and physically draining. It will make you want to leave town.”