Couple use faith and fitness to transform the community

FLORENCE — Herbert and Nicole Goodman use their love for fitness and faith to not only help people achieve their body goals, but also to push their clients to have a mind, body, and soul transformation.

The husband and wife duo own Goodlife Fitness CPR, a faith-based gym at 400 E. South Village Blvd. in Florence.

Herbert Goodman, who grew up an athlete, said fitness was always a part of the couple’s lifestyle — individually and together. Before the couple thought about owning a business, the two would run and exercise frequently in their spare time. Herbert said his wife put the idea into his mind for the couple to start a business.

Nicole Goodman said the effect fitness had on their lives was significant from mentality down to health and she wanted others to experience the positive changes that came from a healthier lifestyle.

With time and much prayer, the couple decided it was meant for them to open a gym and make their mark on the community through faith and fitness.

“My wife had the vision,” Herbert Goodman said. “She wanted to see others get healthy and fit. It started when Nicole was struggling in the gym and I had ways to help her get fit. She felt that other people could benefit from my tips.”

Nicole Goodman noticed her husband had a gift and she had a love for seeing people healthy.

She is a social worker who has a background in nephrology. Through her work, she deals with a lot of people who have end renal disease. She said a lot of her patients ended up on dialysis because of either high blood pressure or diabetes and she wanted to do all she could to decrease people’s chances of being ill by taking care of their body and leading a healthy lifestyle.

She took leading a healthy lifestyle seriously and it caused her to change her habits. She said she wanted to be a good example to her patients, her family, her neighbors and community.

“When you have a healthy community, you have a healthy world,” Nichole Goodman said. “ With just one person at a time, we can make a difference.”

Herbert Goodman said their clients being healthy is their ultimate goal.

“We are aging and we want everyone to age gracefully,” he said. “We want people to feel good about themselves. When people look in the mirror we want them to be happy with what they see.”

Self love and confidence is important and the couple understand that when people feel good about themselves they see the world more clearly and more positively.

Nicole Goodman said when clients come to Goodlife fitness they are assessed to figure out what their goals are and how to get to the end goal they are reaching for. She gets her clients to envision where they ultimately want to be, because if they can see it, they can get to that end point.

“We try to figure out what it is they want help with,” she said “Why do they want help and what is their ultimate goal? We meet them where they are and get them to envision where they want to be. After that, we help them drive it in that direction. ”

Herbert Goodman said the mind, body, and soul transition they want for their clients starts in the mind. He said you have to make up your mind that you will change and after that it is only a matter of time before what you want is in front of you.

“You have to make up your mind that you will change your lifestyle habits,” he said.

He said not everybody’s goal in fitness is the same. Some people want to gain weight, others want to lose weight and some just want to be healthier overall. He said body image issues were a real thing and in their gym, it is handled with care. He said they meet people where they are, never make people feel uncomfortable, and encourage them to meet that goal so they can be confident in themselves.

“We have to realize that we are created in God’s image,” Herbert Goodman said. “And most importantly, he loves us in any condition we’re in. Our goal is to get you healthier and we incorporate healthy eating, eating habits, exercising regularly, to get the results they are looking for.”

Health and wellness, he said, should be a part of daily life and he communicates that to all of his clients.

Nicole Goodman said she strives to make sure everyone who comes in has a healthy image of themselves. She said she tries to make sure people want an image because it is healthy and not because social media said you should look that way.

“Whether you’re someone who’s 100 pounds,’’ she said, “or someone who is 200 pounds. Everybody’s composition is different and the image that people are trying to get on television may not be their genetic makeup.”

“The real transition starts in the heart and the mind,” Nicole Goodman said. “The byproduct is just looking good on the outside. The changes that we have to make are on the inside.”

Everything concerning CPR Fitness is Christ centered and the couple said Christ is the key ingredient for change.

“We can work people out and give them healthy plans, but most importantly we try to tap into the spiritual aspect and help them realize what is most important, which is a relationship with Christ,” Herbert Goodman said.

Everything that is done outside of Christ is done in vain, he said.

Prayer is done before each class and scriptures are etched on the walls. The couple said the gym often serves as a ministry and they have realized that going to the gym may be the closest thing that some people have to going to church and they use that opportunity to share their faith.

“Some people are not comfortable going into the church and the gym may be the only place they get the word,” Nicole said. The couple said they are willing to bridge the gap and be that voice that is ministering to people.

“We get excited about the people who don’t know God because we have an opportunity to minister and share our faith,” she said.

A workout at Goodlife Fitness CPR is not an easy one. On the door of the gym right when you leave reads a sign above the door that says: but did you die? Nicole said the sign is representative of her sarcastic tone and how hard their clients work when they get into the gym.

“When you come to Goodlife fitness it will be a hard workout,” Nicole said. “I will not tell you otherwise. People say mid workout they won’t make it through because it is too difficult, but they always make it through and I remind them that they did not die and they made it through.”

Nicole said that it resonates through life and that once their clients begin to realize that they can make it through difficult workouts, they begin to realize their strength in other areas of their lives.

Nicole said most of her clients’ issues have been lack of consistency and motivation and once people become disciplined in working out, they can start taking charge of their life choices and make changes like making it to work on time or overcoming other unhealthy habits in their life.

Nicole said that fitness is empowering and their goal is to treat the whole person and not a specific area. She also said the gym is family friendly and working mothers and single mothers are able to bring their children as they work toe=wards bettering themselves.

Nicole stressed that you cannot pour from an empty cup and that mothers and everyone needed to take care of their health so that they are able to shed their light and contribute to the community which in turn makes the world a brighter place.