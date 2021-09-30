Court battles over school mask mandates continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The battle over school district mask mandates continues to play out in federal and state courts.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that they were appealing federal Judge Mary Geiger’s ruling granting a motion for a temporary injunction blocking the state from enforcing a budget proviso that prevents the use of state funds to enforce mask mandates in schools.

“I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school,” McMaster said in a statement. “We have already filed a notice of appeal and will take this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.”

Wilson also said in a statement that he disagreed with the decision and that an appeal would follow.

Lewis ruled on Tuesday that forcing other children to wear masks around children with disabilities like asthma and autism was not an undue burden, thus the budget proviso violates federal disability laws.