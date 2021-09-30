Court battles over school mask mandates continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The battle over school district mask mandates continues to play out in federal and state courts.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that they were appealing federal Judge Mary Geiger’s ruling granting a motion for a temporary injunction blocking the state from enforcing a budget proviso that prevents the use of state funds to enforce mask mandates in schools.
“I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school,” McMaster said in a statement. “We have already filed a notice of appeal and will take this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.”
Wilson also said in a statement that he disagreed with the decision and that an appeal would follow.
Lewis ruled on Tuesday that forcing other children to wear masks around children with disabilities like asthma and autism was not an undue burden, thus the budget proviso violates federal disability laws.
“It is noncontroversial that children need to go to school,” Lewis wrote in her opinion. “And, they are entitled to any reasonable accommodation that allows them to do so. No one can reasonably argue that it is an undue burden to wear a mask to accommodate a child with disabilities.”
Lewis’ ruling on the mask proviso pre-empts a South Carolina Supreme Court decision issued Wednesday that determined that the budget proviso was constitutional in a case brought by Richland School District 2.
The South Carolina Department of Education issued guidance to school districts Wednesday affirming that districts can make the decisions on masks for now.
The federal and state court rulings are the latest court decisions on mask provisos included in the state budget. In early September, the state supreme court unanimously ruled that Columbia ordinance requiring masks in schools violated the budget proviso and, thus, was unconstitutional.
The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that a budget proviso that may have attempted to ban mask mandates in public colleges and universities was ambiguous and, therefore, unconstitutional.