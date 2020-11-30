 Skip to main content
Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter closed due to COVID-19 positive
Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter closed due to COVID-19 positive

FLORENCE, S.C. — The House of Hope's Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter has been closed because of a positive COVID-19 test. 

The House of Hope announced that a guest of the shelter had tested positive "a few days before Thanksgiving." In order to remain compliant with state protocols and federal guidelines, the House of Hope administration closed the shelter for two weeks.  

Eighteen people were displaced because of the closure. 

Once members of the administration made the decision to close the shelter, they began working with a local donor to fund the cost of hotel rooms for those guests until the shelter could reopen. The anonymous donor provided the funds to the House of Hope on Friday. 

Then, Shelter Director Wanda Vereen got in her car and within a couple of hours had found half of the displaced guests and placed them into hotels. 

“It broke my heart to have to tell our guests that we had to close the shelter," Vereen said. "We will continue to work on housing all those with need.”

The House of Hope is also working with the No One Unsheltered initiative of the city of Florence to make sure that beds are available for all who need them. 

"We will be continually in touch with all local shelters to make sure that our closure doesn't leave anyone on the street, especially as the weather gets colder," House of Hope Executive Director Bryan Braddock said. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

