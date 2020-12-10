 Skip to main content
COVID-19, annexations take bites of Florence County accommodations tax revenues
COVID-19, annexations take bites of Florence County accommodations tax revenues

FLORENCE, S.C. — The coronavirus pandemic and related government-ordered shutdowns are hurting the tourism industry and reducing the flow of tax money to Florence County.

At its Thursday meeting, the Florence County Council  approved a recommended allocation of $100,000 in accommodations tax revenue the county expects to receive. 

Accommodations taxes derive from hotel stays. In South Carolina, the state charges a 2% tax on all hotel stays and cities and counties may charge a cumulative tax of 3%. The state funds and the local taxes are distributed back to the counties based on the location of the stay. State law mandates that the revenues counties and cities may only spend the money they receive on tourism-related items. 

 County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. told the council that the amount the county expects to receive had been reduced from $283,000 in the 2019-20 fiscal year that ended on June 30 to $100,000 for the current year. 

"We have a limited cash balance right now due to this of $60,296 right now with an additional $40,000 to come in January of 2021," Smith said. 

Smith said that the accommodations tax revenues the county receives have been steadily declining by a rate of 8.325% since a peak of $407,000 in 2016-2017. 

"Certainly, COVID has played a part in this reduction but also annexations [by the city of Florence] continue to weaken our financial position," Smith said. "I say this just to be watchful as we move forward on future appropriations on this account." 

When a new hotel or development is annexed by the city of Florence, the county loses some of the tax revenues that the hotel would normally produce for the county. 

The county received $571,000 in requests for funding including $225,000 for the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau $50,000 for Freedom Florence and the Florence Tennis Center, and $47,932 from the Florence Center. 

The recommendation includes $48,230 to the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau, $19,173 to the Florence Center, $8,300 to Freedom Florence and the Florence Tennis Center, $4,212 to the Frontage Road Association, $3,500 to the Florence Area Sports Council, $2,496 to the Florence Regional Arts Alliance, $2,000 to the county's recreation department to host Peach Belt Conference championships, and $2,000 to the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club. 

Councilman Jason M. Springs added that the advisory committee that's tasked with recommending how the county should spend its funds has recommended for several years for the city of Florence or the county to assume responsibility for the maintenance of Frontage Road. He said the county should discuss this recommendation during the 2021-2022 fiscal year budgeting process. 

Florence County Council Other Action

>> Approved an emergency ordinance extending a previous emergency ordinance recommending the wearing of face masks in the county. 

>> Approved on second reading an ordinance rezoning property near the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Pisgah Road that will be redeveloped into townhomes. 

>> Introduced an ordinance authorizing the issuance of $120 million in bonds to the begin the projects in the third penny sales tax. 

>> Approved resolutions honoring Caleb Beckley for his efforts to improve the Veterans Park, recognizing the 150th anniversary of Jamestown's founding, and extending the investment period in fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with Charles Ingram and Willow Creek Lumber Companies. 

>> Approved the purchase of the land on the former Wellman golf course in Johnsonville for $600,000 in economic development funds for redevelopment into a golf course by the city of Johnsonville under a lease agreement with the county (Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II voted against the purchase). 

>> Heard from County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. that the county has received two $500,000 grants to purchase fire trucks for use in the Timmonsville and Pamplico areas. 

>> Awarded a contract to C.R. Jackson of Florence for dirt to pavement projects in Council Districts 1 (Jason M. Springs) and 4 (Mitchell Kirby) for $123,334. 

>> Awarded a contract to Kendig Keast Collaborative of Simpsonville to update the county's comprehensive plan (It is not known how much this will cost. However, Councilman Kent C. Caudle estimated that it could be around $100,000 from budgeted funds). 

>> Awarded a contract to Marshall's Marine in Lake City to supply the county's unified fire district with four boats for $98,214.11. 

>> Awarded a contract to Hanson Aggregates of Jefferson to provide road stone for River Bend Drive in Council District 4 (Mitchell Kirby) in the amount of $58,320. 

>> Awarded a contract to Wally's Fire and Safety Equipment in Mullins to supply the county with equipment for the four fire and rescue boats for $31,523. 

>> Authorized the hiring of F&ME for construction engineering and inspection services on the dirt to pavement projects in Districts 1 and 4 in the amount not to exceed $21,000. 

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $21,879.51 from Council District 4 (Kirby) infrastructure funding allocation to assist Savannah Grove Four Community Hall with the purchase and installation of heating and air conditioning units. 

>> Approved the expenditure of to $18,863 from Council District 4 (Kirby) infrastructure funding allocation to assist the Timmonsville Rescue Squad with the purchase of a Lucas chest compression system. 

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $3,500 total from Council Districts 3 (Al Bradley), 6 (Steven DeBerry), and 7 (Waymon Mumford) to purchase security cameras at the Francis Marion Recreation Athletic Complex on Sand Pit Road. 

>> Approved the purchase of an additional 9.21 acres for one of the county's industrial park development sites after it was learned there were title issues regarding the properties previously purchased. 

>> Approved the 2021 calendar of meeting dates and county holidays. 

>> Appointed Sandy Coward to serve on the library board and Patricia Hyman to serve on the museum board and reappointed Scott Poston to serve on the recreation policy commission, all three representing Council District 4 (Kirby).  

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

