COVID-19, annexations take bites of Florence County accommodations tax revenues

FLORENCE, S.C. — The coronavirus pandemic and related government-ordered shutdowns are hurting the tourism industry and reducing the flow of tax money to Florence County.
At its Thursday meeting, the Florence County Council approved a recommended allocation of $100,000 in accommodations tax revenue the county expects to receive.
Accommodations taxes derive from hotel stays. In South Carolina, the state charges a 2% tax on all hotel stays and cities and counties may charge a cumulative tax of 3%. The state funds and the local taxes are distributed back to the counties based on the location of the stay. State law mandates that the revenues counties and cities may only spend the money they receive on tourism-related items.
County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. told the council that the amount the county expects to receive had been reduced from $283,000 in the 2019-20 fiscal year that ended on June 30 to $100,000 for the current year.
"We have a limited cash balance right now due to this of $60,296 right now with an additional $40,000 to come in January of 2021," Smith said.
Smith said that the accommodations tax revenues the county receives have been steadily declining by a rate of 8.325% since a peak of $407,000 in 2016-2017.
"Certainly, COVID has played a part in this reduction but also annexations [by the city of Florence] continue to weaken our financial position," Smith said. "I say this just to be watchful as we move forward on future appropriations on this account."
When a new hotel or development is annexed by the city of Florence, the county loses some of the tax revenues that the hotel would normally produce for the county.
The county received $571,000 in requests for funding including $225,000 for the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau $50,000 for Freedom Florence and the Florence Tennis Center, and $47,932 from the Florence Center.
The recommendation includes $48,230 to the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau, $19,173 to the Florence Center, $8,300 to Freedom Florence and the Florence Tennis Center, $4,212 to the Frontage Road Association, $3,500 to the Florence Area Sports Council, $2,496 to the Florence Regional Arts Alliance, $2,000 to the county's recreation department to host Peach Belt Conference championships, and $2,000 to the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club.
Councilman Jason M. Springs added that the advisory committee that's tasked with recommending how the county should spend its funds has recommended for several years for the city of Florence or the county to assume responsibility for the maintenance of Frontage Road. He said the county should discuss this recommendation during the 2021-2022 fiscal year budgeting process.
The county received $571,000 in requests for funding including $225,000 for the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau $50,000 for Freedom Florence and the Florence Tennis Center, and $47,932 from the Florence Center.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.