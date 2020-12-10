COVID-19, annexations take bites of Florence County accommodations tax revenues

FLORENCE, S.C. — The coronavirus pandemic and related government-ordered shutdowns are hurting the tourism industry and reducing the flow of tax money to Florence County.

At its Thursday meeting, the Florence County Council approved a recommended allocation of $100,000 in accommodations tax revenue the county expects to receive.

Accommodations taxes derive from hotel stays. In South Carolina, the state charges a 2% tax on all hotel stays and cities and counties may charge a cumulative tax of 3%. The state funds and the local taxes are distributed back to the counties based on the location of the stay. State law mandates that the revenues counties and cities may only spend the money they receive on tourism-related items.

County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. told the council that the amount the county expects to receive had been reduced from $283,000 in the 2019-20 fiscal year that ended on June 30 to $100,000 for the current year.

"We have a limited cash balance right now due to this of $60,296 right now with an additional $40,000 to come in January of 2021," Smith said.

Smith said that the accommodations tax revenues the county receives have been steadily declining by a rate of 8.325% since a peak of $407,000 in 2016-2017.